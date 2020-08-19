Economics | Nebraska Department of Education

American Stock Exchange

As the global leader in listings, New York Stock Exchange has been the venue of choice for innovators, visionaries and leaders for over 225 years. To help companies access capital and navigate global markets, NYSE offers a unique market model, unmatched network, brand visibility and core services.

Capitol Hill Challenge

CHC matches Members of Congress with students, teachers, and schools in every U.S. Congressional district to participate in a fun, educational competition that instills a deeper understanding of personal finance and economics. Since its inception in 2004, CHC has made over 5,000 Congressional matches with schools, encompassing more than 125,000 students across the country.

Council on Economic Education

The Council for Economic Education’s (CEE’s) mission is to equip K-12 students with the tools and knowledge of personal finance and economics so that they can make better decisions for themselves, their families, and their communities.

Dow Jones Homepage

Since 1882, Dow Jones has been finding new ways to bring information to the world’s top business entities. Beginning as a niche news agency in an obscure Wall Street basement, Dow Jones has grown to be a worldwide news and information powerhouse, with prestigious brands including The Wall Street Journal, Dow Jones Newswires, Factiva, Barron’s, MarketWatch and Financial News.

EcEdWeb

The UNO Center for Economic Education improves the economic and financial literacy of current and future Nebraska and Western Iowa citizens by providing educational and training programs and materials for teachers of K-12 classes.

EconEdLink

EconEdLink provides a premier source of classroom-tested, Internet-based economic and personal finance lesson materials for K-12 teachers and their students. With over 435 lessons to choose from, teachers can use as many of the lessons as they would like and as often as they would like.

Invest It Forward

SIFMA Foundation’s Invest It Forward™ is an industry-wide financial education and capital markets literacy initiative convening hundreds of financial firms that are committed to giving young Americans a solid understanding of the capital markets system and the invaluable tools to achieve their dreams. Invest It Forward connects Stock Market Game educators and classrooms with financial professionals and firms to promote youth financial capability across the US.

InvestWrite

A national essay competition that serves as a culminating activity for Stock Market Game students.

The Nasdaq Stock Market

Nasdaq is the backbone of many of the world’s markets. With proven technologies that enable clients to plan, optimize, and execute their business vision with confidence — and with an eye to the future.

Salary Calculator

A tool that allows you to determine the salary you would need to make in a new city, based on cost-of-living differences.

The Stock Market Game