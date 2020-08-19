Veruna Finalizes Partnership with S-Docs

New integration will bring more robust document generation capabilities to Veruna customers.

Veruna selected S-Docs’ cloud solution after reviewing the options for document generation across the Salesforce partner ecosystem and discovering functionality which will deliver customized documents, proposals, and more to insurance agency customers already leveraging the Veruna 2.0 solution. S-Docs allows for the creation of sophisticated documents while overall improving efficiency, reducing errors, and eliminating tedious work.

"The fact that both S-Docs and Veruna are native-built on the Salesforce platform will provide a seamless experience for Veruna customers,” said Dan Pejanovic, CEO of S-Docs . “With S-Docs integrated with the Veruna platform, users will be able to create documents faster, easier, and more securely than ever before.”

“We chose S-Docs to replace our current partner because of their Salesforce-native capabilities, their approach to partner support, and their commitment to making our joint customers successful,” said Jennifer Carroll, CEO of Veruna . “Integrating S-Docs into our solution allows us both to continue to leverage the Salesforce platform, simplifying the integration and administration of our solution for our customers, providing a more seamless user-experience, extending tighter data security, and faster document generation.”

Built on the Salesforce Lightning platform, Veruna’s AMS, Veruna 2.0 , not only features extensive customer relationship management (CRM), lead gen, marketing, portals, and sales capabilities, but also an upgraded user interface (UI), dynamic dashboards, enhanced email capabilities, and a completely-redesigned activity timeline.

About Veruna

Veruna delivers the insurance industry’s only modern agency management system (AMS) built on the Salesforce platform and capable of driving quicker decisions using real-time data, robust analytics, and automated workflows with increased mobility, flexibility, customization, and integration all backed by the expansion capabilities inherent to the Salesforce AppExchange. For more information, please visit www.veruna.com .

About S-Docs

S-Docs is the only 100% native document generation and e-signature solution available for Salesforce users. Founded in 2010, the application has grown to be the first choice of major enterprise clients for their digital document needs. S-Docs solves for a multitude of use-cases with an intuitive solution and world-class support. Clients from around the globe have rated S-Docs with hundreds of 5-star reviews, securing a spot in the top 1% of all apps on the Salesforce AppExchange. The company is privately held with headquarters in New York and offices in Ann Arbor. Learn more at www.sdocs.com and follow us on Twitter @Sdocs.

