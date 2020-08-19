Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 751 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 180,748 in the last 365 days.

VG247 Veteran Kirk McKeand Joins TheGamer.com as Editor-In-Chief

TheGamer logo

TheGamer has recruited Kirk McKeand to oversee its next phase of growth. With 10 years of publishing experience, he will serve as TheGamer’s Editor-In-Chief.

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, August 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Gamer Website is proud to announce today that Kirk McKeand has been appointed as Editor-In-Chief at TheGamer.com effective August 24, 2020.

Kirk McKeand joins The Gamer Website from VG247, where he has served as Deputy Editor for two-and-a-half years. A gaming journalist veteran, McKeand spent the past decade honing his writing, editing, and management skills – skills he will now use in TheGamer’s next big push to become one of the Internet’s biggest video game news sites.

“TheGamer.com has been growing consistently over the last 18 months and it is time to take the site to the next level. We are confident in Kirk’s abilities and we know that he will put TheGamer.com on the map in the gaming industry.” – Ryan Owen, Product Manager at Valnet

Founded in 2017, TheGamer.com is operated by Valnet Inc., who also owns ScreenRant.com, CBR.com and GameRant.com, and has grown significantly year-over-year in traffic to 7 Million unique users monthly and 3.1 Million social following. McKeand’s leadership and experience, combined with the team’s knowledge and passion, collectively, should prove to be an effective (and exciting) evolution of the up-and-coming game site.

Ryan Owen
Valnet Inc.
+1 514-898-6338
email us here

You just read:

VG247 Veteran Kirk McKeand Joins TheGamer.com as Editor-In-Chief

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Electronics Industry, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Movie Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.