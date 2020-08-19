VG247 Veteran Kirk McKeand Joins TheGamer.com as Editor-In-Chief

TheGamer has recruited Kirk McKeand to oversee its next phase of growth. With 10 years of publishing experience, he will serve as TheGamer’s Editor-In-Chief.

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, August 19, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Gamer Website is proud to announce today that Kirk McKeand has been appointed as Editor-In-Chief at TheGamer.com effective August 24, 2020.Kirk McKeand joins The Gamer Website from VG247, where he has served as Deputy Editor for two-and-a-half years. A gaming journalist veteran, McKeand spent the past decade honing his writing, editing, and management skills – skills he will now use in TheGamer’s next big push to become one of the Internet’s biggest video game news sites.“TheGamer.com has been growing consistently over the last 18 months and it is time to take the site to the next level. We are confident in Kirk’s abilities and we know that he will put TheGamer.com on the map in the gaming industry.” – Ryan Owen, Product Manager at ValnetFounded in 2017, TheGamer.com is operated by Valnet Inc., who also owns ScreenRant.com , CBR.com and GameRant.com , and has grown significantly year-over-year in traffic to 7 Million unique users monthly and 3.1 Million social following. McKeand’s leadership and experience, combined with the team’s knowledge and passion, collectively, should prove to be an effective (and exciting) evolution of the up-and-coming game site.