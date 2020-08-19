Job Opening at TBI Headquarters

The TBI seeks interested and qualified candidates for the following open position:

CRIMINAL HISTORY EXAMINER 3 Criminal Records Unit 1 Vacancy TBI Headquarters Davidson County

Job Duties: Responsible for the examination of dispositions, diversions, fingerprint submissions, and/or expungement orders to verify and update criminal history information. Performs background checks for local and/or state law enforcement agencies, Federal Firearm Licensees (FFLs), attorneys, court clerks, employment agencies, and the general public in compliance with state and federal laws. Addresses and resolves complaints concerning complex criminal history information. Determines the appropriate dissemination of National Crime Information Center and/or Computerized Criminal History information. Provides on-the-job training to Criminal History Examiner levels 1 and 2 to improve skills.

Minimum Qualifications: Education and Experience: Two years of college coursework at an accredited college or university and experience equivalent to three years of full-time experience processing, receiving, filing and/or disseminating criminal history information within a criminal justice setting.

Monthly Salary: $2,513 -$4,018

For Additional Information Contact: TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tn.gov.

To Apply: Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at www.tn.gov/hr. Apply on job opening 10827. This position will be posted on August 19, 2020 – August 25, 2020 for five business days.

Pursuant to the State of Tennessee’s Workplace Discrimination and Harassment policy, the State is firmly committed to the principle of fair and equal employment opportunities for its citizens and strives to protect the rights and opportunities of all people to seek, obtain, and hold employment without being subjected to illegal discrimination and harassment in the workplace. It is the State’s policy to provide an environment free of discrimination and harassment of an individual because of that person’s race, color, national origin, age (40 and over), sex, pregnancy, religion, creed, disability, veteran’s status or any other category protected by state and/or federal civil rights laws.