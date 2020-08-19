Europe Expects 14 New Hotels in the First Half of 2020
DEVENTER, NETHERLANDS, August 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Accor signs 14 new hotels across northern Europe in the first half of 2020. Despite the crisis caused by the Coronavirus pandemic and the harsh first half of 2020, Accor is continuing its course to strengthen its position in the European hotel market. As was reported by Lastminutes.deals, guests will be able to enjoy over 2000 new rooms. Where will the new Accor hotels be located?
The global hospitality industry took a severe hit in the first half of the year, but that doesn’t deter Accor from further expansion in Europe. New Accor hotels will be spread across northern Europe, providing travelers with convenient access to quality accommodation in some of the most popular tourist destinations.
Among the newly signed Accor hotels, guests will be able to find ones both from the midscale as well as from the luxury division.
Locations of the newly signed Accor hotels
Of the 12 new Accor hotels locations, four will be in the UK and Ireland, four in the Netherlands and six in Belgium.
Locations in the UK and Ireland include one Tribe (Manchester Airport), one Mercure, an ibis Budget and the very first Fairmont in Ireland.
Locations in Belgium include Novotel Living at Brussels Airport (a combination destination with a 120-room ibis Styles), Mercure Hans-Sur-Lesse in Ardennes, ibis Styles in Bredene, an ibis hotel in Geel as well as Adagio Access Gent Centrum Dampoort.
As for the Netherlands, new Accor hotels include Tribe Amsterdam North, Mercure Amsterdam North, Mercure Rotterdam Airport and ibis Styles Rotterdam Airport.
Expansion in harsh times
Phillip Lassman, vice president of development, Accor Northern Europe explained: “The first half of the year has posed a unique set of challenges for Accor and the hospitality industry as a whole. However, the strength of our proposition remains and through the dedication of the Accor team and hard work of our partners we have delivered an outstanding set of development results, with 14 new signings collectively adding over 2,000 rooms to our network in the past six months.
“In the UKI we were happy to add additional Tribe, ibis Budget, Mercure and Fairmont properties to our portfolio. We are particularly excited about Tribe Manchester Airport, as it confirms the continued rise in popularity of midscale lifestyle brands. As we enter the second half of the year with Covid-19 related restrictions being eased, we are already seeing new openings and a strong pipeline.”
Tomek Prentki
