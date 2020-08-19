TechAhead CEO, Vikas Kaushik, Among Industry-Leading Tech Entrepreneurs Interviewed by Forbes
Leading a tech company seemed unthinkable 20 years ago. Find out the success mantras of Vikas Kaushik, CEO, TechAhead in a freewheeling conversation with ForbesLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA (USA), August 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an inspiring conversation with Forbes, TechAhead CEO, Vikas Kaushik, talks about his entrepreneurial journey and the risks taken along the way that has made the company the success it is today.
In a Forbes feature ‘Are you sitting on the fence about pursuing your dreams’, Vikas Kaushik, CEO of TechAhead talks about his entrepreneurial journey and the risks he took in launching his own company 11 years ago. Since then, TechAhead has grown to become a premier mobile app development company with many awards and accolades for completing projects that go beyond just technology and focus on optimizing ‘human-digital’ experiences.
Kaushik credits the company’s success to the single-minded vision and dedication towards TechAhead’s growth and progress. With his focus on success instead of failure, over the last decade, he and his team have taken TechAhead from a startup to a successful app development company with over 1500 delivered projects.
When he started his career in the tech industry as the COO of one of India’s fastest-growing product based IT companies and subsequently moved on to become Vice President – Delivery of an IT services company, Kaushik might not have imagined that one day he would head a top technologies company with a client portfolio that included Fortune 500 companies such as Audi and American Express. However, these roles equipped him with entrepreneurial skills that he carried forward to his own company and shared with his team. These skills, combined with his single-minded focus on achieving success, has made TechAhead the success story that it is today.
He credits his team, including COO, Mukul Mayank, Chief of Marketing, Jitin Narang, and VP of Business Strategy, Shanal Aggarwal for playing a significant role in the company’s success. His advice to new or budding entrepreneurs, “Risk it all and always focus on success. Don’t quit in between, no matter what.”
About TechAhead
An award-winning mobile app development company based in the USA, TechAhead has a clientele from countries across the globe. The company is reputed for creating applications that transcend technology and focus instead on enhancing the human-digital experience. Its team of experienced developers have created apps for small and large enterprises as well as startups. The company prides itself with staying updated on the latest things in technology such as Internet of Things (IoT), Data Analytics, DevOps, etc, and use them to develop apps and stay ahead.
Judy Pickering
TechAhead
+1 818-318-0727
email us here