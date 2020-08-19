Connected Investors Announces Upgrade to Its Real Estate Investment Platform’s Core Features
Updated podcast, how-to guide, and webinar resources and growing social networking communities bring new value to members.
Thousands of real estate investors depend on Connected Investors because of its ability to make property investing precise while allowing for extensive relationship building, which is critical to real estate investing success. With the imminent upgrade, all the Connected Investors features that members have benefited from before will expand, with even more in-depth free course material and access to updated technology. The package of tools and services now offered by Connected Investors reflects recent changes in the marketplace that the company wants its members to be able to research and connect with, to the best of their abilities.
The Connected Investors operating system provides access to 137,000,000 property records; competing with Zillow in size. The platform presents a large and growing suite of tools and courses. As investors enter the second half of 2020, and face changes in the real estate marketplace, they will find continuously updated versions of these and more resources:
● Exactly How podcasts - short topic discussions that provide steps on how to invest in particular properties
● Free How to Guides - blogs & YouTube videos
● Free webinars & courses offered continuously in live and replay formats
● Beginners’ & seasoned investors’ forums covering over a dozen topics
● Access to private lenders
● Pre-MLS listings search
● Real estate buyers’ and sellers’ communities
Connected Investors members find much of the value of their membership lies in the social networking that takes place on the platform.
Connecting with motivated buyers and sellers and creating local and national relationships is the foundation of the Connected Investors experience. In addition to the platform’s real estate investment communities for each city, members can access Ci Buyer, Connected Investors’ verified buyers network. This is the first network designed to help the average investor compete with hedge funds. The Ci Buyer Program was created for high-volume real estate investors and builders. It connects investors to off-market investment properties and notes offered by banks. Ci Buyer connects motivated sellers and other inventory providers interested in selling without listing on MLS or an auction platform.
About Connected Investors
Connected Investors allows buyers to connect directly with sellers, removing all the middlemen. The platform brings the fintech revolution to real estate investing. Leveraging the largest social networking community dedicated to real estate investors (over 200,000 members), CI’s online marketplace and community connects buyers and sellers with real estate investment opportunities – providing a vast inventory of off-market properties, bulk property packages and more – all of which can be funded through CI’s centralized real estate investment funding portal, CiX.com.
