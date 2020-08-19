Mesa Air Group Reports July 2020 Operating Performance

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) today reported Mesa Airlines’ operating performance for July 2020.

Mesa Airlines reported 17,095 block hours in July 2020, a 56.7 percent drop from July 2019 as a result of reduced schedules during the COVID-19 pandemic. The company also reported a controllable completion factor of 99.50 percent and 99.38 percent for its American and United operations, respectively.

Operating statistics for July 2020 and fiscal year 2020 YTD are included in the table below.

Jul-20 Jul-19 % Change YTD FY2020 YTD FY2019 % Change Block Hours American 6,228 17,297 -64.0 % 117,427 165,889 -29.2 % United 10,867 22,208 -51.1 % 155,156 214,687 -27.7 % Total 17,095 39,504 -56.7 % 272,583 380,576 -28.4 % Jul-20 Jul-19 % Change YTD FY2020 YTD FY2019 % Change Departures American 3,576 10,311 -65.3 % 67,269 95,881 -29.8 % United 5,703 11,570 -50.7 % 78,262 108,557 -27.9 % Controllable Completion Factor* American 99.50 % 97.87 % 1.7 % 99.74 % 99.06 % 0.7 % United 99.38 % 99.48 % -0.1 % 99.94 % 99.58 % 0.4 % Total Completion Factor** American 99.44 % 96.10 % 3.5 % 93.58 % 95.76 % -2.3 % United 98.34 % 97.87 % 0.5 % 94.97 % 98.29 % -3.4 %

*Controllable Completion Factor excludes cancellations due to weather and air traffic control

**Total Completion Factor includes all cancellations

About Mesa Air Group, Inc.

Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Mesa Air Group, Inc. is the holding company of Mesa Airlines, a regional air carrier providing scheduled passenger service to 91 cities in 36 states, the District of Columbia and Mexico. As of July 31st, 2020, Mesa operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 299 daily departures and 3,400 employees. Mesa operates all of its flights as either American Eagle or United Express flights pursuant to the terms of capacity purchase agreements entered into with American Airlines, Inc. and United Airlines, Inc.



