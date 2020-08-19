Contactless Signatures Launch On Appenate's Industry Leading No-Code Platform

Now you can capture signatures on your important documents in Appenate with zero physical contact

BRISBANE CITY, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, August 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the COVID pandemic as a motivator, Appenate has changed the way you capture signatures for the better. With their new “Contactless Signature” feature, you can keep getting the necessary sign-offs without exchanging pen, paper or devices.

This innovative feature in the mobile forms space comes paired with Appenate’s robust no-code app platform, which enables you to deploy mobile forms and tasks to your off-site employees, all securely stored in the cloud.

Appenate’s contactless signature capture comes at a time when the world finds itself in a “new normal” where contact is best avoided. It works by using QR code technology already present in the vast majority of smart-devices, paired with Appenate’s secure platform. This takes us one step closer to a truly contactless workplace.

Industries and individuals who will find this feature useful include, but are not limited to:

Courier companies

Field sales representatives

Off-site field technicians

Safety monitors

Healthcare workers

Essentially anyone who needs to capture signatures as part of their daily responsibilities can continue to do so with greatly reduced risk. Courier and health-orientated companies have already adopted Appenate for their digital, offline-capable forms. The contactless signature adds to the arsenal of these and other companies when partnering with Appenate.