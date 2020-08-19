Organic Cotton Mart Now Selling Organic Cotton Muslin Napkins For Facial Cleansing & Makeup Removal

One of the nation’s finest company’s selling 100 percent certified cotton products is now offering a new product.

FREDERICKSBURG, VIRGINIA, US, August 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Organic Cotton Mart announced today that it is now selling organic cotton muslin napkins for facial cleansing and makeup removal.

“One of the best things about these organic muslin napkins is that they are durable and reusable,” said James Emmanuel, managing partner and spokesperson for Organic Cotton Mart, a company that sells only 100 percent certified organic cotton products. “These 100 percent organic cotton muslin facial cleansing cloths can be used over and over again without them falling apart on you. With strong seams and durable organic cotton construction, they are ready to meet all of your needs for facial cleansing or for exfoliating. They’re also intended for stubborn makeup or heavy scrubbing.”

Emmanuel explained that its organic cotton muslin napkins are deliberately designed for multi-purpose usage.

“They can be used from daily shower usage to cleaning surfaces, to kitchen use; these organic cotton cloths are ready for whatever you need them to do — and then some,” Emmanuel stressed, before adding that the product is also suitable for sensitive skin.

“They are designed to be soft and careful with the most sensitive skin, even babies,” Emmanuel revealed. “This is what makes them so practical to have.”

In addition, the convenient size of the packs ensures that users are never without the use of reusable cotton cloth.

“These are great for general household use amongst family members, and they come in sets of 10,” Emmanuel pointed out about the eco-friendly product.

“You’ll be able to do your part for protecting the environment and the world around you that is relying on the people to find alternative options for single-use products,” Emmanuel said. “The best part is that there is nothing lost in these clothes, and everything gained.”

As to how customers rate the organic cotton muslin napkins, one customer identified as Teresa Garay-Martin described them as versatile and soft.

“These clothes have been my favorite purchase yet,” she said before adding, “They are exactly what I was looking for and from a trusted company. I use them as washcloths, but the uses are endless. These are very soft, which is a must for myself and my three-year-old son.”

But she isn’t the only one raving about the organic cotton muslin napkins. A second customer identified as Abigail Vangsnes, said, “I loved that they came in zero-waste packaging that I could compost. The product is great.”

For more collections, please visit https://www.organiccottonmart.com/collections and https://www.organiccottonmart.com/blogs/reusable-bags

