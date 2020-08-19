Public Notification: School Breakfast Program and National School Lunch Program Waiver Requests

Milk Choice in School Meal Programs- The purpose of this waiver is to reduce burden on School Food Authorities (SFAs) in providing at least two different choices of milk to students while operating under alternate meal services during the COVID-19 pandemic. The waiver would support SFA’s in the successful implementation of meal service under new circumstances while ensuring meals still provide the necessary nutrition children need to grow and learn.

For more information on the program, call the Rhode Island Department of Education, Office of Statewide Efficiencies, Child Nutrition Programs at (401) 222-8936 or (401) 222-4682