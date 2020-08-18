Saquon Barkley, New York Giants Running Back, Aims to Improve Every Single Year

“The way you improve is by focusing on little things, focus on the details and listen to your coaches." - Saquon Barkley

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Saquon Barkley spent the second half of last season insisting that for most of his life, he could run and cut the way he had. On Monday, he was finally able to put some evidence behind his claims, for the first time in a somewhat public setting with media allowed at Giants practice. The third year running back was slicing, darting, spinning and dominating the practice field, looking more like the back of 2018 drafted by the Giants with the second overall selection than he has since sustained a high sprain from his ankle last October.

“It felt good just to be out there in general,” Barkley said after the workout. “We did get some pretty nice running plays going on… It feels good to get out there, get the feel and get some work with the defense and get each other better.”

At last Barkley was himself, for lack of better words. But what makes him so remarkable, is that's not good enough for him. And as he's going into year three, his ambition is to keep developing and getting stronger.

“Obviously, I’m not naive to the fact that I was blessed with a tremendous talent,” he said. “The way you improve on that is by focusing on little things, focus on the details and listen to your coaches. I think we have a great coaching staff here, from Coach Joe Judge all the way down to the position coaches, all the guys. I want to be great and I want to be great for this team. I know that starts with taking coaching and learning from them.”

Judge said that’s what has stood out to him the most as he has gotten to work with Barkley. “I think the most pleasing thing about Saquon so far is how eager he is to be coached and how he is always looking for a better way of doing something,” Judge said. “I love the way he works on the field. He comes out every day with a purpose and that’s important. You can see what he’s working on specifically not only from our own install standpoint but personally based on what may have happened in a previous practice. Or a technique or fundamental that he has to improve on himself. He has a unique skill set and he is going to give himself an opportunity to maximize that by the way he’s working right now.”

He's also won the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year and is the first player in Giants history in both of his first two seasons to reach 1,000 rushing yards. It's now time for next level.

“You have to try to improve on every year,” Barkley said. “Try to be a better version of yourself, try to improve on your game. It’s the little things that you do in the offseason. It’s the stuff that you focus on. The details in cutting, the details in watching film, of watching other people on film and trying to expand your game. The way I feel I can be a better Saquon Barkley, I guess you could say, is by coming here every single day, coming to work and trying to continue to earn the respect of my teammates. Continuing to try to push myself and push my teammates. At the end of the day, it’s all about the team. That’s the mindset we need to have in order to go out there and have a successful season.”