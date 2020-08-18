South Central Judicial District welcomes law clerk

The South Central Judicial District is pleased to welcome a new law clerk who began a one year clerkship with the district on August 1.

Jayla O’Neill received a B.S. in business administration with a minor in marketing from the University of Mary. O’Neill received her J.D. from the University of North Dakota School of Law with a certificate in Indian and Tribal Law in May 2020. She resides in Bismarck with her husband Seth O’Neill.