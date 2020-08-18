FWP taking comment on 2021 fishing regulation proposals

Fishing

FWP is accepting comment on proposed fishing regulations for 2021. The department has 20 proposed changes for 2021, with most changes involving minor corrections and clarifications to avoid confusion and inadvertent violations.

One larger-scale proposal is requiring mandatory catch, kill, and report of all walleye captured in the Western Fishing District. The intent of this regulation is to prevent additional illegal introductions of walleye in western Montana and to potentially help the department detect illegal introductions and take action sooner. Noxon Reservoir and Cabinet Gorge Reservoir, where established walleye populations are already known to exist, would be exempt from this regulation.

Another proposal would place a bag limit on crayfish harvested from McGregor Lake in NW Montana. McGregor Lake has a native crayfish population and there is growing concern that harvest for consumption as well as predation from illegally introduced smallmouth bass could have population scale impacts to the crayfish population.

Other proposed changes involve clarification on use of live bait fish in the Central and Eastern Fishing Districts, improve consistency of kokanee salmon fishing regulations in central Montana, changing regulations for some new and existing kid's fishing ponds, among several other relatively minor clarifications.

To see all the proposed changes, please visit the FWP website at http://fwp.mt.gov/fish/publicComments/regsProposals.htm.

The department will be taking comment on the proposed changes until Sept. 17. Comments can be submitted through the FWP website, emailed to fwpfsh@mt.gov, or sent via U.S. Mail to Fishing Regulations, P.O. Box 200701, Helena MT, 59620.