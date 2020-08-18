Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Cow Creek Reservoir will temporarily be closed

Fishing - Region 6

Tuesday, August 18, 2020

The landowners of Cow Creek Reservoir, located approximately 20 miles southwest of Cleveland in Blaine County, have requested that the reservoir be temporarily closed to public access due to a fish kill and the potential presence of harmful algal blooms (HABs). Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP) and the Sand Creek Ranch have managed Cow Creek Reservoir for public access for several years.

An FWP warden reported the fish kill on Aug. 12, and Havre fisheries staff investigated. Dead fish, including yellow perch, walleye and channel catfish, were seen throughout the reservoir with the highest concentrations occurring on the upper end of the reservoir. Tests were also taken for dissolved oxygen, temperature and the presence of algal toxins.

FWP personnel will continue testing live fish to determine the cause of the fish kill. In addition, monitoring for HABs will continue. Sand Creek Ranch has requested the reservoir be closed to protect public safety. 

Media contact: Marc Kloker, 406-228-3704, mkloker@mt.gov.

