$100K A DAY: changes to WAshington’S lottery hit 5 Game INCLUDE BIGGER PRIZES, MORE CHANCES TO WIN

Olympia, Wash. (August 17, 2020) – Washingtonians will soon have the chance to win $100K a day, as Washington’s Lottery today announced rule changes to its popular HIT 5 game.

Starting Aug. 30, HIT 5 rules will change as follows:

Drawings will move from three times per week to daily at 8 p.m. PT, giving players more chances to win

Number-match prizes will increase to $150 from $100 for four-number matches, $15 from $10 for three-number matches, and a free ticket from $1 for two-number matches

Players will now pick five numbers between 1 and 42 instead of 1 and 39

“Washington’s Lottery has been offering a draw-five game for thirty years now. We love seeing the look on winner’s faces, so the decision to offer our players more chances to win was an easy one,” said Marcus Glasper, director of Washington’s Lottery.

HIT 5 was introduced in 2007 as a replacement to Quinto, a similar draw-five game that debuted in 1990. During fiscal year 2019 (July 2018 – June 2019), Washington’s Lottery sold more than eight million HIT 5 tickets. The largest prize was $510,000, which was won in April 2019 by a player in Vancouver.

With these rule changes, overall odds of winning a HIT 5 prize move from one in 8.77 to one in 10.1. The top prize will remain a rolling cashpot, starting at $100,000 and growing by $10,000-$20,000 per roll. Ticket costs will remain the same at $1 per play, and there will still be four ways to win. More information on current and future rules can be found here.

Washington’s Lottery continues to encourage winners with prizes up to $100,000 to mail in their tickets to claim their prize. Winners with tickets for $100,000 or more are instructed to call Lottery Headquarters to schedule an appointment to make a safe and secure in-person claim. This change is in response to the current COVID-19 public health crisis, to enable social distancing, and support Washington's “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” directive. More information can be found here.

About Washington’s Lottery: Since 1982, Washington’s Lottery has generated more than $4.2 billion to support important state programs including the Washington Opportunity Pathways Account, which provides grants to help college students statewide achieve their higher education dreams, and supports early childhood education learning programs. The state’s Lottery offers consumers several types of games, including Mega Millions, Powerball, Lotto, Hit 5, Match 4, Daily Game, Daily Keno and Scratch. For more information, visit www.walottery.com or find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @walottery.

Keep it fun. Know your limit. Washington’s Lottery is an advocate for responsible gaming and collaborates with the Evergreen Council for Problem Gambling to provide resources for those in need. More information is available at www.walottery.com/Responsibility.

