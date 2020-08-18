haywoodgolf Launches United Kingdom and European Online Store
EINPresswire.com/ -- The UK/Europe website will offer purchasers from 12 new countries the ability to pay in their local currency and save big on golf equipment
haywoodgolf, an independent online golf destination selling high-quality equipment at more affordable prices, launched their much anticipated European and the United Kingdom online store , today. The site brings the modern and approachable haywoodgolf shopping experience that customers have come to expect to a new market.
The new site launches with similar offerings of the United States and Canadian stores, but with localized currency, lower shipping rates, and equipment, built-to-spec in the United Kingdom. Products shoppers will discover include:
● Signature Wedges: The haywoodgolf Signature Series wedges are forged from S20C carbon steel, which provides a soft feel along with high performance.
● Signature Irons: Distance meets game improvement. These well-reviewed irons are designed with an offset that is progressively reduced, so players will receive the added forgiveness needed in their long irons with additional playability in the entire set.
● Signature Putter: Built from a solid block of 303 Stainless steel and CNC milled to perfection, the haywoodgolf Signature Putter includes dual-bottom weighting and designed with a dual top-line to allowing for perfect alignment square at address.
● Signature MB Irons: The newest product in the haywoodgolf lineup, the Signature MB Irons emulate the classic style and shaping of traditional forged muscle-back irons.
“We are excited and proud to announce haywoodgolf.co.uk to our existing and future customers,” said Joshua Haywood, Owner of haywoodgolf. “For a young, small business, being able to reach a new market, especially during these unprecedented
times, is an exhilarating feeling, and fills us with gratitude for the support from our customers. We promise to service these new markets with the same level of customer service and bar for quality our supporters in the United States and Canada have grown to expect.”
With the current catalogue of SKU’s, and new products and offerings on the horizon, golfers of all skill levels can find what they need at haywoodgolf. “We’re always on the lookout, and responding to feedback from our customers on what customizations we can offer,” says Joshua. “We’re evolving as we grow, so you can expect to see more of haywood in the game of golf in the coming months.”
Visit haywoodgolf to be redirected to the shop closest to you.
ABOUT haywoodgolf:
Haywoodgolf is an independent online golf equipment supplier headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. Since launching its first online store in 2018, haywoodgolf has built a loyal following of golf enthusiasts who desire a minimalist design, with a performance that stacks up against the golf industry’s top brands.
Follow us on Instagram @haywoodgolf, and Twitter @haywoodgolf. To explore, read reviews and shop, please visit www.haywoodgolf.co.uk
Haley Lloyd
haywoodgolf, an independent online golf destination selling high-quality equipment at more affordable prices, launched their much anticipated European and the United Kingdom online store , today. The site brings the modern and approachable haywoodgolf shopping experience that customers have come to expect to a new market.
The new site launches with similar offerings of the United States and Canadian stores, but with localized currency, lower shipping rates, and equipment, built-to-spec in the United Kingdom. Products shoppers will discover include:
● Signature Wedges: The haywoodgolf Signature Series wedges are forged from S20C carbon steel, which provides a soft feel along with high performance.
● Signature Irons: Distance meets game improvement. These well-reviewed irons are designed with an offset that is progressively reduced, so players will receive the added forgiveness needed in their long irons with additional playability in the entire set.
● Signature Putter: Built from a solid block of 303 Stainless steel and CNC milled to perfection, the haywoodgolf Signature Putter includes dual-bottom weighting and designed with a dual top-line to allowing for perfect alignment square at address.
● Signature MB Irons: The newest product in the haywoodgolf lineup, the Signature MB Irons emulate the classic style and shaping of traditional forged muscle-back irons.
“We are excited and proud to announce haywoodgolf.co.uk to our existing and future customers,” said Joshua Haywood, Owner of haywoodgolf. “For a young, small business, being able to reach a new market, especially during these unprecedented
times, is an exhilarating feeling, and fills us with gratitude for the support from our customers. We promise to service these new markets with the same level of customer service and bar for quality our supporters in the United States and Canada have grown to expect.”
With the current catalogue of SKU’s, and new products and offerings on the horizon, golfers of all skill levels can find what they need at haywoodgolf. “We’re always on the lookout, and responding to feedback from our customers on what customizations we can offer,” says Joshua. “We’re evolving as we grow, so you can expect to see more of haywood in the game of golf in the coming months.”
Visit haywoodgolf to be redirected to the shop closest to you.
ABOUT haywoodgolf:
Haywoodgolf is an independent online golf equipment supplier headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. Since launching its first online store in 2018, haywoodgolf has built a loyal following of golf enthusiasts who desire a minimalist design, with a performance that stacks up against the golf industry’s top brands.
Follow us on Instagram @haywoodgolf, and Twitter @haywoodgolf. To explore, read reviews and shop, please visit www.haywoodgolf.co.uk
Haley Lloyd
haywoodgolf
+1 778-903-0075
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn