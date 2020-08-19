eWorkOrders Named #1 Software Leader in Maintenance Management & Facility Management Categories
WHITEHOUSE STATION, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- eWorkOrders, a leader in computerized maintenance management system (CMMS) solutions for companies of all sizes, has been recognized by GetApp as the #1 Software Leader for both Maintenance Management and Facility Management Categories. This recognition confirms eWorkOrders commitment in providing the highest quality CMMS software tools that help businesses needing a simple, secure platform to manage their maintenance and facilities operations.
The Highest Rated CMMS
“We are excited for the recognition from GetApp as the #1 Category Leader in Maintenance Management and Facility Management,” said Jeff Roscher, President and Owner of eWorkOrders (Information Professionals, Inc.). “We continue to work hard to support our customers with updated technology, streamlining processes, and providing high-quality web-based services at an affordable price. We are extremely proud that our customers are excited and take the time to share their experiences about our CMMS offer and how it has helped their businesses grow. We continue to work with our customers in providing them with a solution that best fits their needs. We listen to our customers and are continually enhancing our CMMS tools to give them the best applications to meet their growing needs.”
eWorkOrders CMMS software has been an established player in the market for over 25 years, providing companies with first-class maintenance and facilities management software, best practices and expertise. eWorkOrders is used throughout all industries by market leaders and has been the recipient of many Five Star awards.
About eWorkOrders CMMS
eWorkOrders is an easy to use, affordable and powerful, web-based CMMS that helps organizations easily manage and report on daily operations and plan for future requirements. A CMMS provides the tools and features to help manage and track service requests, work orders, equipment/assets, workers, inventory levels, expenses, and more. Some of the benefits of implementing a CMMS are to improve accountability, decrease business disruption due to equipment downtime, keep historical information on repairs and issues for better preventive maintenance scheduling, extend the lifespan of assets/equipment, provide better distribution and management of resources, and be able to create detailed and accurate reports on your organization’s activities. Implementing a CMMS will help minimize expenses and maximize ROI (Return On Investment). Learn more at https://eworkorders.com/.
GetApp
Category Leaders constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, GetApp or its affiliates.
The GetApp Maintenance Management report can be found here: https://www.getapp.com/operations-management-software/maintenance-management/category-leaders/.
