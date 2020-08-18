Artworks by Haring, Frishmuth, Basquiat, others are in Nye & Company's online-only Estate Treasures auction, September 2

Keith Haring, Untitled, Chalk on Paper, Subway Drawing Harriet W. Frishmuth, “Scherzo,” Bronze Fountain Jean-Michel Basquiat, “Mixed Media on Postcard” After Houdon, “Diana,” Bronze School of Annibale Carracci, Mixed Media on Paper, Study of a Head

Disparate material comprises the first fall auction and has pieces coming to sale from all over the Tri-State area. The auction will start at 10 am Eastern.

The beauty of estate property is that the pieces have been in private collections and out of circulation for years, often decades, and that keeps collectors’ attention on our site.” — Andrew Holter