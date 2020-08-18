Governor’s Grizzly Bear Advisory Council to Finalize Recommendations

Councils & Committees News - Region 1

KALISPELL, MT — The Governor’s Grizzly Bear Advisory Council is convening online Aug. 19 to work on its final recommendations.

The citizen advisory council is scheduled to meet through video conference from 9 a.m. to noon, Aug. 19, 2020. The meeting will be streamed live online at fwp.mt.gov/gbac.

The council will continue to discuss key issues that need further consideration in order to finalize its report for Gov. Steve Bullock.

Public involvement has been the central focus of the council’s existence. Prior to the pandemic, council meetings were open to in-person public attendance and held in various locations around the state. The pandemic meant a shift to online meetings starting in March, and all of the meetings have been live-streamed and have made sure to allow time for and seek public input. The meetings are also recorded for the public to view and still provide input afterwards as well. The council’s webpage includes a record of the council’s work to date, including past agendas, presentations, interim working documents, and a link to provide comments. To date, more than 16,000 public comments have been received on the council’s work, and the input from July 2019-May is posted online at fwp.mt.gov/gbac.

Gov. Bullock appointed the 18 Montana citizens from across the state with a diversity of views and commitment to working together on the future of grizzly bears in Montana. The council is intentionally representative of the different parts of the state where grizzlies are currently or may soon be found.

Since being appointed, the council has reviewed the history of grizzly bear recovery and conservation in Montana, interagency management efforts, legal considerations, and grizzly bear distribution. Presentations have focused on the current state of grizzly bear populations across the state and the core questions and considerations that wildlife managers and others face as these populations continue to expand in Montana, including into some areas that they have not occupied for decades. Council members have heard from FWP bear managers, as well as tribal and federal managers, who respond to conflicts and promote public safety and preventative measures. Non-profit organizations, individuals and landowners have also shared their experiences from across the state. Shawn Johnson and Heather Stokes from the University of Montana’s Center for Natural Resources & Environmental Policy program have facilitated the process and worked with council members and a technical/science support team to organize meetings.

Implementation of council recommendations that call for additional funding, rulemaking or other policy implementation and changes would undergo a future public process that includes further opportunity for comment.

Grizzly bears are native, iconic carnivores that have high value to people and cultures across the state and around the world and play important roles in Montana ecosystems and economies. At the same time, they can and do injure or kill people and livestock, and cause property damage, which may disproportionately affect individuals living and working in bear country. Their presence is both valued and feared. Montana remains committed to maintaining the long-term viability of grizzly bears, consistent with the Endangered Species Act and FWP’s long history of wildlife conservation. Balancing conflicting values and addressing diverse needs is critical, especially in newly recolonized areas. Federal protected status currently governs Montana’s ability to address distribution and abundance. These challenges remain regardless of federal protections.

For more information on the council, visit fwp.mt.gov/gbac.

