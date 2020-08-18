Fifth District Appellate Judge Hears Oral Arguments

Fifth District Court of Appeals Judge John W. Wise

Fifth District Court of Appeals Judge John W. Wise served as a visiting judge on the Ohio Supreme Court today and heard oral arguments in a case to determine whether attorney fees should be awarded in breach-of-settlement agreements.

Judge Wise replaced Justice Melody J. Stewart, who recused herself from Case No. 2019-1498, Rayco Manufacturing Inc. v. Murphy, Rogers, Sloss & Gambel et al.

According to the Ohio Constitution, in the event of a recusal by a justice, the chief justice can select any of the 69 sitting Ohio appellate court judges to sit temporarily on the Court.

“It’s always an honor to be invited to sit by assignment with the Supreme Court of Ohio,” Judge Wise said.

Judge Wise was elected to the Fifth District in 1994. He has served as both presiding and administrative judge of the Fifth District. Judge Wise also served on the Canton Municipal Court in 1990 and later was elected to the Stark County Common Pleas Court.

Prior to sitting on the bench, Judge Wise was in private practice for 10 years. He received his bachelor’s degree from Bowling Green State University and his law degree from Ohio Northern University School of Law.

The Fifth District serves 15 counties in central Ohio, and hears cases from county, municipal and common pleas courts as well as original actions in habeas corpus, mandamus, prohibition, procedendo, and quo warranto.