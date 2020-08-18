Royalton Barracks / VAPO

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B202628

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Agustus Fraga

STATION: Royalton

CONTACT#: (802)234-9933

DATE/TIME: August 17, 2020 @ 0928 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 14, Sharon

VIOLATION: Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order

ACCUSED: Matthew Luce

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sharon, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sharon, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On August 17th, 2020 at approximately 0928 hours Vermont State Police received a report that Matthew Luce was in violation of a final protection order. During further investigation it was determined Matthew Luce violated the final protection order. Matthew Luce was charged with violation of an abuse prevention order.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: August 18, 2020

COURT: Windsor

LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.