Royalton Barracks / VAPO
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B202628
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Agustus Fraga
STATION: Royalton
CONTACT#: (802)234-9933
DATE/TIME: August 17, 2020 @ 0928 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 14, Sharon
VIOLATION: Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order
ACCUSED: Matthew Luce
AGE: 41
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sharon, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE: 43
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sharon, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On August 17th, 2020 at approximately 0928 hours Vermont State Police received a report that Matthew Luce was in violation of a final protection order. During further investigation it was determined Matthew Luce violated the final protection order. Matthew Luce was charged with violation of an abuse prevention order.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: August 18, 2020
COURT: Windsor
LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.