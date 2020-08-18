Modern Sports Betting Just Got Better As BETR Brings Blockchain-Enabled P2P Betting
BETR brings innovations in blockchain technology to the world of sports betting. This new platform brings a wealth of improvements to the industry.NEW YORK, USA, August 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The blockchain is known to have disrupted sectors such as agriculture, finance, medicine, government parastatals, and transportation.
As interesting as these blockchain developments seem, the surprises just keep coming. In the world of sports betting and casinos, the blockchain seems to have overtaken the industry with its features of privacy and decentralization. However, just when you think it was finished, more surprises appear and shake things up.
Within the gaming industry, a team of highly experienced bettors and skillful technologists has emerged. All focused on blockchain and cryptocurrencies, the team has laid down a model of peer-to-peer (P2P) style of betting. This model is an innovation that can’t be found anywhere else!
Introducing BETR Foundation:
The BETR Foundation was founded in October 2017 to inaugurate the cryptocurrency BETR, a crypto coin designed for online sports betting.
Established by Adriaan Brink, BETR token ICO was initiated in December 2017 and finalized in January 2018 with an excess of $5.5m in token sales.
Over this interval, the BETR token collected a significant number of devotees and a wide interest in the community. A large part of the token exchanges were made to the betting industry. The crypto community was keen to become involved in the unique blockchain model of BETR.
Amidst the Initial Coin Offering (ICO), BETR fascinated a vast, enthusiastic and active community which continues to be active. The BETR team works with this community to answer questions and include them in the growth of the BETR technology and roll out.
BETR is currently listed on Bancor, Forkdelta and on CoinMarketCap. This provides liquidity and ease of transaction.
Features Of BETR (The Smart Escrow Betting Token):
1. Totally Decentralized Peer-To-Peer (P2P) Betting: BETR makes betting accessible for customers without the need of a mediator. This is made possible with their robust network of escrow services which release rewards with smart contracts. The system is totally decentralized and trustless.
An agreement does not have to encompass a bet. The same network can be used for any action where funds are escrowed prior to a result and then resolved to the winner (e.g. a game of poker). However, BETR will initially focus on betting.
2. Provably Fair And Unbreakable System: This ensures that punters understand that they will be paid their winnings, No questions asked!
3. Instant Access To Winnings: This is one of the most interesting features to many BETR users. The system makes your winnings available to you almost as immediately as the winnings are accrued. This can be used by the owners in whatever ways they deem fit.
4. Deposits And Withdrawals Occur Within Moments: There's an easy deposit and withdrawal processes. Users do not need to go through strenuous funding and cash out procedures. BETR will trade on major crypto exchanges and can always be bought and sold against tokens such as Ethereum.
In conclusion, BETR is revolutionising the realm of sports betting. The delivery of the BETR token has established a betting cryptocurrency that will organize totally decentralised sports betting.
The BETR token gives financial security with true peer-to-peer betting by eradicating the middleman and using blockchain technology.
To stay up to date with news about BETR, please subscribe to the official telegram channel.
About BETR: BETR is a decentralized sports betting platform that uses cryptocurrency to make sports betting easier, faster, and safer. Users can quickly and easily deposit and withdraw their funds using the BETR token as escrow. This allows for peer-to-peer betting that is fair, instant, open source, and bundled with extensive coverage of events and markets.
Murtha & Burke Marketing LLC
www.murthaandburkemarketing.com
+1 800-650-5467
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn