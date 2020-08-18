Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
PSD Offers Vermont COVID-19 Arrearage Assistance Program

The Department of Public Service announces a new program to help Vermonters suffering economic hardship from COVID-19 pay their arrearages for residential and non-residential accounts. Apply online now

