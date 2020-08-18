August 13, 2020 - Lt. Governor Oliver Selected to Lead Nation’s Lieutenant Governors Association

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Thursday, August 13,2020

Sheila Oliver to Serve as an East Region At Large Member of the NLGA Executive Committee

Trenton, NJ – New Jersey Lieutenant Governor Sheila Oliver is a leader of the National Lieutenant Governors Association (NLGA). The NLGA is the professional association for the second-highest ranking officials in all fifty (50) states and the U.S. territories.

Lt. Governor Oliver is now serving as an East Region At Large Member of the NLGA Executive Committee. “The lieutenant governor was chosen and confirmed to this position bi-partisanly by her peers from across the nation,” said NLGA Executive Director Julia Brossart.

“As an Executive Committee member, Lt. Governor Oliver will work with her colleagues to promote shared priorities and to find and foster multi-state solutions to mutual problems," said Brossart. “Through NLGA, the nation's lieutenant governors influence the national dialogue on areas of common ground and NLGA has as its mission helping contribute to the effectiveness and efficiency of states."

“I’m thrilled and honored to take on this leadership role for the NLGA and to represent our country and the state of New Jersey in this new capacity,” said Lt. Governor Oliver, who serves as Commissioner of the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs (DCA). “As we face the ongoing day-to-day challenges of COVID-19, it is critical now more than ever to band together with other state leaders to find solutions to the complex problems we are facing. We work most effectively when we work together as one nation.”

The committee meets three times a year to chart issues and work to be pursued by the nation’s officeholders first in line of gubernatorial succession. Lt. Governor Oliver will serve in this role until July of 2021 when the term expires.

Lt. Governor Oliver was elected to office with Governor Phil Murphy in 2017. She also serves as DCA Commissioner where she has led efforts to strengthen and expand initiatives for fair and affordable housing, community revitalization, homelessness prevention, and local government services that support New Jersey’s 565 municipalities.

When periodically serving as Acting Governor, she has signed multiple bills into law, including those that established a Caregiver Task Force to identify ways to support people taking care of loved ones who are elderly or disabled, require all public school students in grades 6-8 to receive financial literacy education, strengthen equal pay for equal work by preventing employers from asking employees’ previous salary history, and protect employees from wage theft.

