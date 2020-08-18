Two States Added to Incoming Travel Advisory

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that two additional states meet the metrics to qualify for the travel advisory requiring individuals who have traveled to New York from those states, all of which have significant community spread, to quarantine for 14 days. The newly-added states are Alaska and Delaware. No areas have been removed.

The governor also announced that for the 11th straight day, New York State's rate of positive tests was below 1 percent. Governor Cuomo also updated New Yorkers on the state's progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The number of new cases, percentage of tests that were positive and many other helpful data points are always available at forward.ny.gov.

"New York State is moving forward in the face of a continuing crisis throughout the nation and around the world—we've gone from one of the nation's worst infection rates to one of its best and have an infection rate below 1 percent for the 11th straight day—but that's no excuse for getting complacent as we add two more states to our travel advisory," Governor Cuomo said. "Our success in this fight is determined, more than anything, by the actions each of us takes in daily life—washing our hands, properly social distancing and wearing masks—and by the willingness of local governments to be competent partners and to enforce state guidance. We continue to move in the right direction, but it's up to all of us to slow the spread and stay safe."

The full, updated list of states on the travel advisory is below:

Alaska

Alabama

Arkansas

Arizona

California

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Hawaii

Iowa

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maryland

Minnesota

Missouri

Mississippi

Montana

North Carolina

North Dakota

Nebraska

Nevada

Oklahoma

Puerto Rico

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Virginia

Virgin Islands

Wisconsin

Yesterday, the State Liquor Authority and State Police Task Force visited 976 establishments in New York City and Long Island and did not observe any establishments that were not in compliance with state requirements.

Today's data is summarized briefly below:

Patient Hospitalization - 537 (+3)

- 537 (+3) Patients Newly Admitted - 52

- 52 Hospital Counties - 31

- 31 Number ICU - 126 (-7)

- 126 (-7) Number ICU with Intubation - 60 (-4)

- 60 (-4) Total Discharges - 74,258 (+51)

- 74,258 (+51) Deaths - 8

- 8 Total Deaths - 25,264

Of the 66,891 test results reported to New York State yesterday, 655, or 0.98 percent, were positive. Each region's percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION SATURDAY SUNDAY MONDAY Capital Region 1.2% 0.3% 0.8% Central New York 0.7% 0.2% 0.6% Finger Lakes 0.5% 0.5% 0.7% Long Island 0.8% 0.6% 1.1% Mid-Hudson 0.8% 0.8% 1.3% Mohawk Valley 0.3% 0.5% 1.1% New York City 0.9% 0.9% 1.1% North Country 0.3% 0.1% 0.5% Southern Tier 0.1% 0.5% 0.3% Western New York 0.9% 0.5% 0.8%

The Governor also confirmed 655 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 426,571 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 426,571 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 2,661 4 Allegany 80 0 Broome 1,177 5 Cattaraugus 172 1 Cayuga 164 0 Chautauqua 271 6 Chemung 190 0 Chenango 218 0 Clinton 134 1 Columbia 558 6 Cortland 97 0 Delaware 107 0 Dutchess 4,704 4 Erie 9,187 30 Essex 63 4 Franklin 55 1 Fulton 305 2 Genesee 288 3 Greene 300 2 Hamilton 11 0 Herkimer 284 0 Jefferson 143 0 Lewis 47 0 Livingston 178 0 Madison 423 2 Monroe 5,213 30 Montgomery 188 0 Nassau 44,001 46 Niagara 1,535 3 NYC 230,742 284 Oneida 2,213 12 Onondaga 3,696 16 Ontario 371 2 Orange 11,269 13 Orleans 302 0 Oswego 272 0 Otsego 120 2 Putnam 1,463 0 Rensselaer 801 6 Rockland 14,053 42 Saratoga 800 5 Schenectady 1,130 9 Schoharie 69 0 Schuyler 23 0 Seneca 95 1 St. Lawrence 263 0 Steuben 307 0 Suffolk 44,235 50 Sullivan 1,493 0 Tioga 198 2 Tompkins 238 0 Ulster 2,100 2 Warren 313 1 Washington 262 1 Wayne 270 1 Westchester 36,540 54 Wyoming 120 2 Yates 59 0

Yesterday, there were 8 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,264. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: