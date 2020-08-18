Vermont’s Resident Canada Goose Season, Sept. 1-25

Vermont’s resident Canada goose hunting season will be held September 1 through September 25 to help control Vermont’s resident Canada goose population prior to the arrival of Canada geese migrating south from Canada according to the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department.

The season will be open statewide with a daily bag limit of five Canada geese in the Connecticut River Zone and eight in the rest of Vermont.

A second Canada goose hunting season for resident and migrant birds will be held October 10-November 8 with a daily bag limit of two Canada geese in the Lake Champlain and Interior Vermont Zones.

In the Connecticut River Zone, the second Canada goose season will be October 6-November 8, and November 17-December 12 with a daily bag limit of two Canada geese.

A hunting license is required, and a waterfowl hunter 16 or older must carry current federal and Vermont duck stamps. Federal stamps are sold at post offices, federal refuges and on the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service website https://www.fws.gov/birds/get-involved/duck-stamp.php. Vermont duck stamps can be added to your hunting license on Vermont Fish & Wildlife’s website (www.vtfishandwildlife.com) and through license agents. The hunter must sign the federal duck stamp.

All migratory game bird hunters must also be registered with the Harvest Information Program (H.I.P.). This can be done on Vermont Fish & Wildlife’s website or by calling toll-free 1-877-306-7091. After providing some basic information, you will receive your annual H.I.P. registration number, which you then need to record on your hunting license.

A printable copy of migratory bird hunting regulations can be downloaded from the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department website (www.vtfishandwildlife.com) under “Hunt” – “Waterfowl.” A printed version also is available from license agents and post offices.

Media Contacts: David Sausville 802-324-4206; Mark Scott 802-777-4217