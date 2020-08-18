John Schwind

Global Safety First Signs Deal with Defense Logistics Agency

SEA GIRT, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Safety First (GSF), manufacturer of the innovative ReadiMask, has signed a contract with the Defense Logistics Agency to supply its pioneering NIOSH-certified N95 strapless face mask. The military has tasked GSF to source other filtration material in addition to its NIOSH-approved filter. This cutting-edge filtration material will be tested under different conditions for effectiveness, fit and convenience. For example, the current mask doesn’t fog up glasses that could restrict a combatant.

The ReadiMask adheres comfortably to the face with a skin-friendly, reusable adhesive, forming a complete seal. The masks are almost weightless, convenient and easy to use, according to co-inventor of the ReadiMask John Schwind, president, GSF.

“When the pandemic started, everyone began searching for a mask; now they want a mask that offers the highest degree of protection and actually works,” Schwind said. “The ReadiMask is the only mask on the market to guarantee a seal, eliminates tight, irritating straps and dispenses with those ineffective nose clips.”

The Defense Logistics Agency is a combat support agency under the Department of Defense with more than 26,000 civilian and military personnel. It manages the global supply from raw materials to end users throughout the U.S. military, other federal agencies and partners.

In May, GSF signed a contract with Avery Dennison (NYSE: AVY), a global materials scientific company, to produce and exclusively distribute N95 Masks for health care professionals.

“One distinctive feature is a petite version that is perfect for women,” Schwind said. “Most manufacturers have a one-size-fits-all, but we knew it was paramount to offer a smaller size for women.”

Schwind says features that separate the ReadiMask from its competitors include:

· A hypoallergenic medical adhesive that seals and protects the wearer.

· Manufactured in the USA.

· Works on the inhalation and exhalation.

· Allows for high-quality verbal communication.

· Cooler by 10 degrees than most traditional N95 masks.

The ReadiMask is also available with a face shield, which protects the eyes as a transmission path for bacteria and viruses.

Schwind began working on the ReadiMask after the first attack on the World Trade Center in February 1993. “More than a thousand were injured in that attack,” said Schwind. “I felt that by creating a superior face mask for our fellow Americans, we could provide the public with a higher degree of personal protection safety than what was available at the time. The answer became ReadiMask.”

For more information, visit www.ReadiMask.com.

