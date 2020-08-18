City Dwellers Motorcycle Club Ride for Autism Benefits Kelberman Center

Pictured left to right: Ron Cramer, City Dwellers Motorcycle Club member; Richard Scott Hammond, City Dwellers Motorcycle Club President and Founder; Tara Costello, Kelberman Center Executive Director; Kelly Carinci, Kelberman Center Chief Development

UTICA, NY, USA, August 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The City Dwellers Motorcycle Club recently donated $5,500 to The Kelberman Center to support programs and services for children and adults with Autism Spectrum Disorder. The money was raised through a motorcycle ride and event where over 150 people participated. The City Dwellers Motorcycle Club prides itself on commitment to their families, club and good work throughout the community. Thank you to Controlled Waste Systems, Inc. (CWSI) who also contributed significantly to this fundraiser, and Full Throttle BBQ in Yorkville who provided lunch that day. Riders – Mark your calendars for July 2021 for the Annual Ride for Autism.

The Kelberman Center, an affiliate of Upstate Caring Partners, Inc., provides state-of-the-art programs and services for children and adults with ASD and their families, with locations in both Utica and Syracuse, New York. Specialized staffing is highly trained to meet the needs of individuals with ASD and includes psychologists, psychiatrists, social workers and educational and behavior specialists.

The Central New York Care Collaborative (CNYCC) cnycares.org. is a partnership that connects more than 2,000 healthcare and community-based service providers in six counties across Central New York--Cayuga, Lewis, Madison, Oneida, Onondaga and Oswego. The primary goal of the collaborative is to serve the population by improving the coordination of services, enhancing the quality of performance outcomes, and creating an overall better system of care. Since 2015, CNYCC has worked closely with over 150 network partners in developing programs to address the physical, behavioral, and social needs of patients across the region

