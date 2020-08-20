Springfield Dentist Offering the City of Philadelphia Dentures for Only $499

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
SPRINGFIELD, PA, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Springfield dentist DICE Dental is offering affordable dentures for Philadelphia area residents. Owned and operated by Dr. Katie Alger, DICE specializes in high-quality, low-cost dental care and missing tooth replacements.

Immediate, partial, conventional, and overdentures are available starting at $499. Technology like 3D printers, 3D x-rays, and digital impressions ensure that dentures fit comfortably and look natural.

“Dentures are custom-fit and can be used to replace all teeth or only a few missing teeth,” explains Dr. Alger. “We offer immediate dentures, dentures with metal bases, and dentures secured with implants. We’ll work with patients to help them find a treatment best for their health, lifestyle, and smile.”

In addition to dentures, dental implants in Springfield are also available. Dental implants are a popular missing tooth replacement because of their durability and their natural appearance. They start at only $750.

To learn more about dental implants and dentures in Springfield from DICE Dental, schedule an appointment by visiting https://dice-dental.com/schedule-an-appointment/. New patients are being accepted.

About DICE Dental: DICE Dental is a cosmetic dentist in Springfield, PA. The practice is owned and operated by Dr. Katie Alger, a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania and Columbia University. She has made it her goal to reduce the barriers patients face when it comes to high-quality dental care. Using state-of-the-art technology, DICE offers dentures, implants, crowns, and extractions (DICE) to patients in a relaxed, comfortable, and accepting environment. To learn more, visit https://dice-dental.com/.

