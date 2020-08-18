Beet Wave, New Book by Fran Briggs and Demetra Davis to be Released this Fall
EINPresswire.com/ -- Authors Demetra Davis and Fran Briggs will release their book, Beet Wave, this fall their publicist announced today. The publication features practical tips and little-known methods for cultivating, enjoying and benefiting from all things, beets.
Briggs, who is an award-winning, investigative reporter (“Belly Fat: Enough of That!”), and her colleague, Davis (B.S. Nursing, M.S. Nursing, M.S. Healthcare Administration), attribute the book to intensive research, inspiration and personal experience.
Throughout the book, the authors explore intriguing and attractive aspects of beets. Topics range from beet history and the Olympics; to delicious, cold, colorful smoothies and hot meals.
“Making beets a regular part of one’s diet can increase the quality of life by eliminating the need for many medications and some medical procedures,” stated Demetra Davis. “They taste great, offer variety in its flavor profile, and influence the functions of the body in a positive manner."
Briggs says the genesis of their work came last year when she came across an article about the power of beets. After sharing that information and discovering Davis’ passion for beets, the two began collaborating soon after. The authors say their collective goal is to enhance the awareness of what is internationally recognized as a super food. “Beet Wave” has received early favorable reviews for its content and cover.
Beet Wave is scheduled to be released fall of 2020, and will be available in paperback and e-book format. For further information including sponsorship and partnership opportunities, please visit http://www.beetwave.com or email FranBriggs@aol.com or call 928-275-1642
Forward Looking Statements
A select number of statements in this release are considered “forward-looking statements” as it pertains to the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect, among other things, the publication's ("Beet Wave") release date.
Joran F. Briggs
Briggs, who is an award-winning, investigative reporter (“Belly Fat: Enough of That!”), and her colleague, Davis (B.S. Nursing, M.S. Nursing, M.S. Healthcare Administration), attribute the book to intensive research, inspiration and personal experience.
Throughout the book, the authors explore intriguing and attractive aspects of beets. Topics range from beet history and the Olympics; to delicious, cold, colorful smoothies and hot meals.
“Making beets a regular part of one’s diet can increase the quality of life by eliminating the need for many medications and some medical procedures,” stated Demetra Davis. “They taste great, offer variety in its flavor profile, and influence the functions of the body in a positive manner."
Briggs says the genesis of their work came last year when she came across an article about the power of beets. After sharing that information and discovering Davis’ passion for beets, the two began collaborating soon after. The authors say their collective goal is to enhance the awareness of what is internationally recognized as a super food. “Beet Wave” has received early favorable reviews for its content and cover.
Beet Wave is scheduled to be released fall of 2020, and will be available in paperback and e-book format. For further information including sponsorship and partnership opportunities, please visit http://www.beetwave.com or email FranBriggs@aol.com or call 928-275-1642
Forward Looking Statements
A select number of statements in this release are considered “forward-looking statements” as it pertains to the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect, among other things, the publication's ("Beet Wave") release date.
Joran F. Briggs
eMediaCampaigns!
+1 928-275-1642
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook