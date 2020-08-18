FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE August 18, 2020

Missouri POST Commission and Department of Public Safety invite public to comment on law enforcement training and discipline in Missouri Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission will also conduct public listening sessions to discuss comments received from citizens and law enforcement officers

The Missouri POST Commission and the Department of Public Safety today invited Missourians to participate in a survey on law enforcement training and discipline in Missouri. The Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission and DPS are interested in gaining feedback from both the public and law enforcement officers as they review current training curriculum and Missouri’s disciplinary process. Members of the public are invited to comment through Aug. 26, 2020 here.

The POST Commission will review and discuss comments and information received from the public during two open listening sessions to be conducted virtually following the survey. The listening sessions will be held on Aug. 31 and Sept. 2, at 2 p.m. A telephone number for members of the public to participate in those listening sessions will be provided on the POST Program webpage after comments have been received. Additional comments from the public may be offered by email during the two listening sessions. An email address will be provided during the listening sessions.

Established by state statute, the POST Commission is responsible for the curriculum for law enforcement officer basic training and continuing education in Missouri. More information about the commission, Missouri’s Peace Officer Standards and Training Program and the disciplinary complaint process is available on the POST Program webpage.

In Missouri, law enforcement officers must complete 24 hours of continuing law enforcement education each year to maintain their peace officers licenses: 2 hours in Legal Studies; 2 hours in Technical Studies; 2 hours in Interpersonal Perspectives; 2 hours of Skill Development involving firearms; 6 hours of electives in any of the preceding core curriculum areas; and 1 hour of racial profiling awareness training.

For more information, call 573-751-5432 or e-mail mike.o'connell@dps.mo.gov