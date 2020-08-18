Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 827 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 180,654 in the last 365 days.

Feds release nationwide sex offender registry regulation

ABC News

The Justice Department announced a new regulation Monday spelling out detailed nationwide requirements for sex offender registration under a law Congress passed in 2006.

The regulation, which stems from the federal Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act, requires convicted sex offenders to register in the states in which they live, work or attend school. It details specific information that registered sex offenders across the U.S. must provide to officials.

While the law required that sex offenders provide personal information, the regulation codifies precisely what information must be provided, including name, birth date, Social Security number and specific information about travel, vehicles and professional licenses.

Read more at: https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/wireStory/feds-release-nationwide-sex-offender-registry-regulation-72418254

You just read:

Feds release nationwide sex offender registry regulation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.