Bismarck Tribune

The North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation has partnered with a nonprofit organization to create a website designed to provide the public, researchers and policymakers with more access to data about the state’s criminal justice system.

The department in conjunction with Recidiviz -- a nonprofit founded by a group of technology veterans -- has launched the site dashboard.docr.nd.gov, which will be updated daily.

The dashboard is described in information from Gov. Doug Burgum’s office as “a set of data visualizations” with controls for users to further explore the data. The site will provide information on prison populations and successful parole completion, for example, and includes filters for race, age and gender.

Read more at: https://bismarcktribune.com/news/local/bismarck/site-offers-look-at-criminal-justice-system/article_6e0b31e2-ede5-5348-a3fd-46e7f0fffe88.html

Read the governor's news release at: https://www.governor.nd.gov/news/burgum-docr-announce-new-public-resource-increasing-transparency-states-corrections-system