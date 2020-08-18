New law review board all North Dakota natives

News Release

"The North Dakota Law Review Board of Editors is eager to start their roles and work to publish Volume 96 of the journal. From our experiences growing up in North Dakota and attending the University of North Dakota School of Law, we know that those in the legal field in our state have many diverse experiences and thoughts on how to continually improve the law." Tatiana Hamilton, the editor in chief said. "We look forward to working with authors that have ties to North Dakota and will provide a fresh perspective to contribute to the journal."

Hamilton was raised in Fargo, ND. She graduated from Fargo North High School and received a Bachelor's degree in Political Science from the University of North Dakota.

Ashley Vander Wal, the managing editor, was raised in Mandan, ND. She graduated from Mandan High School and received an associate’s degree from Bismarck State College. Ashley went on to receive her Bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Minot State University.

Katie Winbauer, the outside articles editor and symposium co-editor, was raised in Bismarck, ND. She graduated from Bismarck High School and studied criminal justice and mass communications at Bismarck State College. Katie went on to receive her Bachelor's degree in Professional Communications with a minor in Teaching English Language Learners from Valley City State University.

Joseph Hackman, the student articles editor and symposium co-editor, was raised in Bottineau, ND. He graduated from Bottineau High School and received a Bachelor of Business Administration with focus in Finance from the University of North Dakota.

Rachael Mickelson, the research and technical editor, was raised in Rolla, ND. She graduated from Rolla High School and received a Bachelor of Science in Psychology and Master of Science in Forensic Psychology from the University of North Dakota.

The Board of Editors have assumed their roles and will continue serving until the spring of 2021. The North Dakota Law Review also has two associate editors, Kristen Clow and Elliot Stoll.

The North Dakota Law Review serves as the journal of the State Bar Association of North Dakota and is the only legal journal in North Dakota. It is a triannual publication that features articles written by professors, lawyers, UND law students, and nationally recognized legal scholars. This year, the board’s goal is for every author of an article to have a tie to North Dakota.

"Since we are the only legal journal in North Dakota, it is important we publish voices from the legal community within the state,” Winbauer said. “We look forward to receiving submissions from North Dakota attorneys and judges."

To submit an article to the North Dakota law review, send your article, curriculum vitae, and a cover letter to ndlr@law.und.edu.