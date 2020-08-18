Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 830 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 180,650 in the last 365 days.

PSD Launches Temporary Broadband Subsidy Program

The Vermont Department of Public Service launched a Temporary Broadband Subsidy Program today to help Vermonters pay for high-speed Internet, who need a subscription for distance learning, remote work, and telehealth services. Apply online now

You just read:

PSD Launches Temporary Broadband Subsidy Program

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.