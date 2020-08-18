PSD Launches Temporary Broadband Subsidy Program

The Vermont Department of Public Service launched a Temporary Broadband Subsidy Program today to help Vermonters pay for high-speed Internet, who need a subscription for distance learning, remote work, and telehealth services. Apply online now.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.