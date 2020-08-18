Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
The Development Path Less Travelled : The Experience of Rwanda

Author/Editor:

Laure Redifer ; Emre Alper ; Neil Meads ; Tunc Gursoy ; Monique Newiak ; Alun H. Thomas

Publication Date:

August 18, 2020

Electronic Access:

Free Download. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file

Summary:

This paper explores some of the key factors behind Rwanda key successes, including unique institution-building that emphasized governance and ownership; aid-fueled and government-led strategic investment in people, infrastructure, and high-yield economic activity; re-establishment and expansion of a domestic tax base; policies to reduce aid dependency by attracting private investment and bolstering exports; and a purposeful strategy to harness the economic power of gender inclusion.

Series:

Departmental Paper No. 20/10

Subject:

Economic conditions Economic development

Frequency:

occasional

English

Publication Date:

August 18, 2020

ISBN/ISSN:

9781513551371/2616-5333

Stock No:

DPLTEREA

Format:

Paper

