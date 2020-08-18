The Development Path Less Travelled : The Experience of Rwanda

Author/Editor:

Laure Redifer ; Emre Alper ; Neil Meads ; Tunc Gursoy ; Monique Newiak ; Alun H. Thomas

Publication Date:

August 18, 2020

Electronic Access:

Summary:

This paper explores some of the key factors behind Rwanda key successes, including unique institution-building that emphasized governance and ownership; aid-fueled and government-led strategic investment in people, infrastructure, and high-yield economic activity; re-establishment and expansion of a domestic tax base; policies to reduce aid dependency by attracting private investment and bolstering exports; and a purposeful strategy to harness the economic power of gender inclusion.