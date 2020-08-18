Anthem Injury Lawyers Donates $2,500 to Shirley A. Barber Elementary School
Anthem Injury Lawyers have donated $2,500 to Shirley A. Barber Elementary School, the Clark County School District elementary.HENDERSON, NV, USA, August 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anthem Injury Lawyers have donated $2,500 to Shirley A. Barber Elementary School, the Clark County School District elementary school located nearby the firm’s office.
Barber Elementary, “Home of the Bulldogs,” is an elementary school in the Clark County School District that serves students from kindergarten through grade five. Like all Clark County School District schools, Barber Elementary was temporarily closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The school then began a distance learning program.
Barber Elementary serves some underprivileged children who were in need of some school supplies while they were participating in distance learning. Anthem Injury Lawyers became aware of Barber Elementary’s needs because Anthem Injury Lawyers Founding Partner Anthony “Tony” Golden’s wife Angie works at the school. The firm decided to contribute.
Principal Nicole Coloma of Shirley A. Barber Elementary School said of the donation, “I can't tell you how much I appreciate it. With our budgets being drastically cut and not having a successful way to fundraise this year, [the] donation couldn't come at a better time.”
Golden said that he and his law firm partner Puneet Garg decided to make the donation as a “small token to show our gratitude for everything [Principal Coloma] and Barber Elementary do for the children in the area, which is also our firm’s neighborhood.”
Golden continued, “Angie always talks about how amazing the kids and families are that you all serve, and we are happy to be able to help in this difficult time.”
Award-winning personal injury law firm Anthem Injury Lawyers are a team of experienced, dedicated personal injury lawyers and case managers based in Henderson, NV serving Henderson, Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, Summerlin, Reno and Clark County. With over 25 years of experience, Anthem specializes in employment law and personal injury claims. They offer complimentary consultations.
Anthem Injury Lawyers has strong ties to Southern Nevada. Founding Partner Puneet K. Garg, Esq. and his parents moved to Southern Nevada in 1996. Puneet thereafter graduated from Green Valley High School. After attending the UNLV Honors College for two years, Puneet decided to finish his undergraduate studies in Accounting at the University of Arizona. After obtaining his undergraduate degree, Puneet returned to Southern Nevada and attended the William S. Boyd School of Law at UNLV. Thereafter, Puneet clerked at the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Nevada. After this clerkship, Puneet clerked for the Supreme Court of Nevada.
Prior to founding Anthem Injury Lawyers, Founding Partner Anthony B. Golden, Esq. was also a clerk at the Supreme Court of Nevada. After his Supreme Court clerkship, Anthony joined a national law firm practicing commercial and business litigation. After a few years, Anthony transitioned to a national labor and employment law firm and became a partner at that firm. Anthony specialized in representing large and small businesses.
