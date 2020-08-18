Faith Drives Away All Fear
How an all-American boy died and wrote a bookPEMBERTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It is not often that someone dies and then writes a book. It all started with a bowl of goulash for dinner. Bryan Killebrew was a hot-blooded working sixteen-year-old all-American boy who was thinking about two things and two things only before he died: hot girls and hot cars, and yet God talked to him. After a normal day of helping his half-brother in his lawn service, Bryan went home, grabbed some goulash, got himself comfortable on the couch, and took a bite. The next thing that happened was, he slumped to the left and died right there on the couch.
In his mind and body, “all lights went out,” and the author quite poetically tells of God lifting him up high above the earth in a most peaceful, white, glowing lightness. And as he was told, the bowl of goulash never dropped to the floor. Hearing about what happened next will change your life. Bryan Killebrew has not talked about what happened until now.
Not shying away from candidly telling his entire story, Bryan Killebrew’s I Was Scared to Death When I Died: The True Story of Bryan Killebrew impressively recollects and details the supernatural experience that changed his life that day some thirty-five years ago through his “near-death” experience.
US Review of Books praises the book, saying “fans of spiritual memoirs will be pleased to discover this extremely unique telling of a divine experience” while Pacific Book Reviews believes it will draw readers into a world of quirky memories where chaos, life, and death meet.
About Writers’ Branding
Writers’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses. Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.
Writers' Branding
+1 800-608-6550
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter