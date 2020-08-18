7th Chakra Films Launches First Major Release

/EIN News/ -- 1986: The Act Streams Online On Demand



MIAMI, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 7th Chakra Films , an independent film company dedicated to stories about whistleblowers, truth in health freedom and science, today announced its first major release: 1986: The Act .

The third film by critically acclaimed writer and director Andy J. Wakefield , 1986: The Act . (featuring Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. ) shines an intense light on the little-known fact that vaccine makers have no liability for deaths and injuries caused by their vaccines. As a result of the 1986 National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act, the film also exposes the dark side of liability protection which has resulted in perversion of what was originally intended when signed by Ronald Reagan over 3 decades ago.

The little-known ‘86 Act that triggered ‘no corporate liability’ for vaccine injuries and funnels injured children through a hostile government compensation program, has paid out more than $4 billion for vaccine injuries since its inception.

“This movie reveals the global catastrophe that follows when childhood vaccines get a free pass on safety,” said Wakefield, who also wrote and directed Who Killed Alex Spourdalakis (2015), and the critically acclaimed VAXXED: From Cover-Up to Catastrophe (2016). “Most importantly, it underscores how an ancient wisdom -- maternal intuition -- leads a mother-to-be to explore the causes and consequences of the 1986 Act.”

Wakefield, who was one of the pioneers in identifying the gut-brain connection 20+ years’ ago, is an MD who became a filmmaker after being targeted for daring to question vaccine safety. His groundbreaking film, VAXXED, was controversially pulled from the 2016 Tribeca Film Festival , and later endorsed by the Festival’s co-founder Robert De Niro on national television.

