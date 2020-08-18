Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Fatal Crash on SR-73 at Mile Post 9

Monday August 17, 2020

At 17:36 hours on August 17th, 2020, a blue BMW passenger vehicle was traveling southbound on SR-73 at approximately mile marker 9. The BMW had just passed a pickup truck at a high rate of speed. For an unknown reason the driver went off of the road to the left. The driver and only occupant was ejected from the vehicle. The Driver was obviously deceased due to his injuries. With the extensive damage done to the vehicle it is unknown if the driver was wearing his seat belt. Impairment is also being investigated as a contributing factor for the crash.

Joe Dougherty

DPS Public Affairs Director

Department of Public Safety

JDOUGHERTY@UTAH.GOV

