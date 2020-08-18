Kurt Angle, Former WWE Champion and Olympic Gold Medalist, to Host a FanRoom Live Event Saturday, August 22nd

Kurt Angle Hosts FanRoom Live August 22

We’re thrilled to have this huge American Hero as one of our biggest names so far,” — said Jeff Krauss, Co-Founder, and Co-Creator of FanRoom Live

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, August 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FanRoom is pleased to announce that former WWE superstar, Olympic gold medalist and actor, Kurt Angle, will host fans in a virtual interactive meet-up session on Saturday, August 22nd. FanRoom Live is a digital platform that connects actors, authors, comedians, athletes, and celebrities to their fans in an intimate platform of virtual events conducted like “town-hall” meetings. FanRoom Live events feature Q&A sessions, giving fans access never experienced before. Kurt Angle is happy to be able to connect with fans through new platforms that give him a chance to share thoughts and conversations. Kurt Angle is the first and only Olympic “0ld” medalist to step into the ring. The WWE Hall of Famer known as ‘The Wrestling Machine’ is one of the most decorated wrestlers in the history of WWE. The famed entertainer came into limelight in the year 2000 when he wrestled Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson for his first WWE championship, as a rookie.

Kurt Angle gave WWE some of its most iconic fight nights, showcasing his skills against some of the game’s greatest stars. Bouts include the legendary Hulk Hogan, ‘The Undertaker,’ ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin, Shawn Michaels, John Cena, and The Rock. From winning an Olympic Gold Medal for freestyle wrestling at the 1996 Olympics with a broken neck to defeating Brock Lesnar, again with a serious neck injury at Wrestlemania (2003), Kurt Angle earned his place as one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time. “We’re thrilled to have this huge American Hero as one of our biggest names so far,” said Jeff Krauss, Co-Founder, and Co-Creator of FanRoom Live. Through FanRoom Live, Kurt Angle takes the opportunity to meet with fans and supporters.

But Kurt Angle’s prowess was not limited to the ring. His off-ring antics included an infamous feud with Brock Lesnar leading up to their eventual blow-off, a thrilling and controversial feud with Triple H, as part of a love triangle that resonated across the WWE Universe, involving both wrestlers and Stephanie McMahon-Helmsley, H’s wife. A feud with Edge lasted over several matches. Kurt Angle was the star of a street fight in the annual June Extravaganza in the 2000s with Shane McMahon. The shocking fact was that he competed with a broken tailbone suffered in a previous contest.

“Only a few wrestlers, living and dead can contest Kurt Angle’s pedigree and record as a pro-wrestler,” Jeff said. Aside from being the first and only Olympic Medalist to win a WWE championship title, Angle holds several coveted records and ranks high among the most elite wrestlers in the history of the game.

FanRoom is the brilliant collaboration of an actor/producer, talent agent and celebrity event producer in response to the pandemic that stilled the entertainment industry. Cedric the Entertainer, award-winning actor, producer, and comedian, Mich Faulkner, CEO of 123 Talent, and Jeff Krauss, President of event production and entertainment company IE Group, designed a new reality. They brought on Co-EP & host Chanel Omari (CO Productions), as well as, CO-EP and Co-Host, Jae Benjamin. Pooling their talents and resources, they created a solution for fans to meet Angle in a town-hall-style virtual meet ‘n’ greet on FanRoom Live. Previous guests of FanRoom Live include Cedric The Entertainer, George Lopez, Brant Daugherty, Richard Kline, and George Wayne the former Vanity Fair scribe. Up-coming talents who are set to be announced include Jake The Snake Roberts, and Holland Roden. To meet Kurt Angle, fans can purchase tickets for Saturday, August 22, 2020 on the FanRoom Live website at www.fanroomlive.com.