Get Outside, Make Art and Enjoy Wildlife

The Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department invites you to get outside and help celebrate 100 years of Wildlife Management Area (WMA) conservation with an art contest commemorating Vermont’s legacy of wildlife-based recreation and healthy lands and waters.

In 1920, Sandbar Wildlife Management Area in Milton became Vermont’s first area conserved specifically for the benefit of fish and wildlife. Over the course of the past 100 years, Vermont has conserved 100 WMAs, protecting more than 130,000 acres of important habitat for fish, wildlife and plants, as well as providing opportunities for wildlife-based recreation. This great milestone of conserving 100 WMAs in 100 years is the result of dedicated conservationists who provide financial support for land conservation including hunters, anglers, bird watchers, and many others.

“More than ever, this is a great time to get outside and enjoy Vermont’s wild areas and wildlife,” said Director of Wildlife Mark Scott. “Please join us in celebrating Vermont’s legacy of wildlife-based recreation and healthy lands and waters by creating a work of art about one or all of Vermont’s Wildlife Management Areas.”

Competition will be held in five age groups from August through October 9. Entries may include media such as paintings, drawings, collages, photographs, poetry, audio, video, or anything else that can be shared digitally. Prizes will include $300 for the first, second and third place winners provided by the Vermont Federation of Sportsman’s Clubs, with additional monetary prizes from other sporting organizations, a Vermont WMA guide, Wetland-Woodland-Wildland book, Green Mountain Conservation Camp discounts, and lunch with a scientist. Winners will be announced on November 13.

Anyone who would like to enter can learn more about WMA Art Contest rules and Vermont’s WMAs by going to Vermont Fish & Wildlife’s website (www.vtfishandwildlife.com) or this link: https://vtfishandwildlife.com/wma-art-contest.

