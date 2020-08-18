Lydia Keith Discusses the Four Phases That Makeup Project Management

Lydia Keith, Minnesota CEO of Recycle Technologies Inc.

Lydia Keith of St. Paul Minnesota explains the phases that make up project management.

NEW YORK, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Project management involves breaking a large project into more manageable stages with specific deliverable goals that will be performed in a particular sequence.

The type of project and the manager’s techniques determine the number of phases a project breaks down. However, it may range from four to six steps.

According to Lydia Keith, CEO of Recycle Technologies, such actions group into four phases: Initiation & Planning, Execution, Monitoring & Control, and Closing.

“The first phase, which is the initiation and planning phase, I often break down into two: the initiation and the planning phases. The initiation is essentially about laying out or formalization of a project’s core idea. The basis involves budget outlines, the overall goal of the project, and the timeline needed to deliver the project. The planning phase involved laying out specific, achievable steps that fit the parameters of the initial goal” says Lydia Keith.

The next step is the execution phase, and that is the real start of project implementation.

According to Lydia Keith, this is where strict budget management plays out as the project is now in full swing after the planning stage.

“Communication is a matter of paramount importance at this stage. Managers need to have full knowledge of how the project is progressing; they must be consistently updated. Also, project managers will communicate with their employees to know the problems the project encounters as well as communicate with their clients who, at this stage, are most concerned about the project’s development,” says Lydia Keith.

The project monitoring and control phase often overlap with the execution stage. However, this stage is all about managers ensuring that task deadlines are met, that costs do not exceed the allocated budgets and that the project’s original plan is followed. This is also the stage where any problems encountered in the course of carrying out the project are rectified.

“The last stage is the project closing. It involves two elements. The first is drafting a report of how the project ran during the three previous stages. The report will contain an analysis of the project’s initial goal in comparison with its current state, problems encountered during the project as well as steps that were taken to address those problems. The other element in this stage is the project review, which is a meeting of the project team members so everyone can make their input on the project implementation,” Lydia stated.

In conclusion, the phases involved in project management help to make intricate projects manageable. There’s also room to rectify issues and ensure that the initial goal of the project succeeds.

About Lydia Keith

Lydia Keith is an experienced business professional who started at Recycle Technologies after it was purchased. Her ability to learn quickly, her organizational skills and knowledge of government requirements and guidelines, is hugely beneficial to Recycle Technologies, where she is CEO.

