Pandemic Causes a Scramble for Coronavirus Safe Outdoor Experiences
It’s time to lace up your sneakers, discover some cabin fever cures and start living your life.SAN DIEGO, CA, US, September 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The more you lock people down the more they want to bust out! Ralph Waldo Emerson told us to, “live in the sunshine, swim in the sea, drink in the wild air.” The lock down deprivation has brought on yearning for the fresh wild air. According to a survey conducted by CGPR, a consumer active lifestyle agency, since Americans have been mandated to shelter in place, over 82% discovered outdoor experiences for the first time. Though these individuals are abiding by physical distancing, they found these individuals, “will continue to stay engaged in outdoor activities after restrictions are lifted, paving the way for increased participation.”
As we feel the adverse effects on our mental health from cocooning, unprecedented numbers of people are taking to the great outdoors in all forms. Assoc. Prof. Marc Berman, a University of Chicago psychologist, “has found that nature is not an amenity—it’s a necessity. We need to take it seriously.” He has studied how environmental factors can affect the brain and behavior. It’s no surprise that getting connected to nature improves mental health outcomes.
As Americans scramble for new forms of pandemic safe outdoor entertainment and experiences, they are re-discovering the joys of simple old-fashioned games of frisbee, whiffle ball and paddle ball at the beach, park or in their cul-de-sacs. They are seeking outdoor activities - old and new - that will replenish the soul, provide that sorely need self-care and fulfillment. Everyone is hitting the refresh button! This surge of interest in outdoor experiences, has brought on an explosion of interest outdoor recreation, such as cycling, e-biking and RVing. Additionally, Americans are discovering new high-tech fun, such as GPS audio walking tours. The pandemic is driving an attraction to activities where individuals can seek self-directed outdoor experiences, where they are in control of physical distancing. GPS walking tours allow for exploration, while one can be mindful of safety protocols. The GPS app uses your location to play audio automatically, at exactly the right time and place, and when you start moving again, playback will too. It also gives you directions, making it much easy to go hands-free and immerse yourself in your surroundings, not the screen.
One company offering GPS walking tours, Tour Freely, was recently featured in the La Jolla Light newspaper. The company offers two tours: One in La Jolla, California and one in Hollywood, California. The tours are storytelling experiences, whether one is taking in the legendary part of the Tinseltown glamour scene that comes to life during the walking tour or soaking up La Jolla’s charming history and taking in its glorious coast while listening to the seals and sea lions barking at the Children’s Pool.
As cabin fever persists individuals will continue to leverage these new experiences and discover more options that bring joy. This new surge of interest encourages people to lace up their sneakers drink in some California sunshine and enjoy touring and exploring via bicycle, RV, e-bike, or walking tour. Can getting out in nature and the fresh air be a form of an anti-depressant? You bet - It turns out it can be potent happiness booster.
Tour Freely is a start up that develops affordable and flexible GPS audio walking tours, allowing users to immerse themselves in the magnificence of the story, history, lifestyle and architecture of select Southern California destinations. With the benefit of the GPS triggered audio tour, users can plug their headsets into their cell phones and be guided hands-free, while enjoying the sights and sounds on the tour without distraction. Each tour is available at VoiceMap.me and both are featured on Trip Advisor. At the VoiceMap website, the tours can be purchased and downloaded to your cell phone and prices ranges from $4.99 to $5.99. The company encourages participants to take in the feel, allure and romance of Southern California and our coastal paradises. Explore.Experience.Enjoy at TourFreely.com ###
