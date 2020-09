IDERA Announces Free Virtual Conference with Leading Industry Speakers

IDERA Live 2020 - Free Virtual Conference - How to Overcome Rapidly Evolving Database Challenges - Wednesday, September 16, 2020

HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, September 1, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- IDERA (an Idera, Inc. company) announced their fourth annual virtual conference, IDERA Live 2020 . The event will occur Wednesday, September 16, 2020, from 9 am to 4 pm Central Daylight Time (CDT).The theme of this year’s conference is “Overcoming Rapidly Evolving Database Challenges”. The sessions will educate and inform users at all levels.“Organizations continue to react to new challenges. They must manage performance workloads with limited resources, while preventing system overload, downtime, and security breaches.”, says Crystal Berry, Director of Marketing for IDERA Database Tools. “Database and Information Technology professionals must address the demands of working across multiple database platforms, both in the cloud and on-premise. Competing budget demands require innovation to do more with less.”.IDERA’s experts, together with some of the industry’s leading innovators, will guide attendees through compelling content in this all-day event. The speakers will offer solutions to the biggest issues and detail new innovations available to data professionals.Everyone is welcome to attend any of the sessions at no cost. Attendees do not have to be an IDERA customer to register.Attendees of each session will be entered in a drawing for a $50 Amazon gift card. Details of the drawing can be found in the official rules The topics of the eight 45-minute sessions are:1. Be Proactive: A Good Database Administrator Goes Looking For Signs of Trouble2. Maintaining Data Governance During Rapidly Changing Conditions3. MySQL Performance Troubleshooting with Limited Time and Resources4. Doing More with Less: Managing Multiple Database Roles and Platforms5. Have No Fear the Database Administrator is Here: Protecting Data Resources with a Robust Recovery Strategy6. The Modern Query Optimizer7. Maintaining Regulatory Compliance and Security in Challenging Conditions8. Why Data Warehouse Automation is Needed Now More Than EverPlease visit https://www.idera.com/lp/idera-live-virtual-conference-2020 for more information about IDERA Live 2020 Virtual Conference.About IDERAIDERA provides database tools that help IT professionals improve data quality, boost database performance, and ensure data integrity across complex environments. A community of over 100,000 users in healthcare, financial services, retail, and technology relies on IDERA products to optimize business data and take advantage of new business opportunities. IDERA is a division of Idera, Inc. To learn more, visit https://www.idera.com/