IDERA Announces Free Virtual Conference with Leading Industry Speakers
IDERA announced their annual virtual conference, IDERA Live 2020 “Overcoming Rapidly Evolving Database Challenges” scheduled for Wednesday, September 16, 2020.HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, September 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IDERA (an Idera, Inc. company) announced their fourth annual virtual conference, IDERA Live 2020. The event will occur Wednesday, September 16, 2020, from 9 am to 4 pm Central Daylight Time (CDT).
The theme of this year’s conference is “Overcoming Rapidly Evolving Database Challenges”. The sessions will educate and inform users at all levels.
“Organizations continue to react to new challenges. They must manage performance workloads with limited resources, while preventing system overload, downtime, and security breaches.”, says Crystal Berry, Director of Marketing for IDERA Database Tools. “Database and Information Technology professionals must address the demands of working across multiple database platforms, both in the cloud and on-premise. Competing budget demands require innovation to do more with less.”.
IDERA’s experts, together with some of the industry’s leading innovators, will guide attendees through compelling content in this all-day event. The speakers will offer solutions to the biggest issues and detail new innovations available to data professionals.
Everyone is welcome to attend any of the sessions at no cost. Attendees do not have to be an IDERA customer to register.
Attendees of each session will be entered in a drawing for a $50 Amazon gift card. Details of the drawing can be found in the official rules.
The topics of the eight 45-minute sessions are:
1. Be Proactive: A Good Database Administrator Goes Looking For Signs of Trouble
2. Maintaining Data Governance During Rapidly Changing Conditions
3. MySQL Performance Troubleshooting with Limited Time and Resources
4. Doing More with Less: Managing Multiple Database Roles and Platforms
5. Have No Fear the Database Administrator is Here: Protecting Data Resources with a Robust Recovery Strategy
6. The Modern Query Optimizer
7. Maintaining Regulatory Compliance and Security in Challenging Conditions
8. Why Data Warehouse Automation is Needed Now More Than Ever
Please visit https://www.idera.com/lp/idera-live-virtual-conference-2020 for more information about IDERA Live 2020 Virtual Conference.
About IDERA
IDERA provides database tools that help IT professionals improve data quality, boost database performance, and ensure data integrity across complex environments. A community of over 100,000 users in healthcare, financial services, retail, and technology relies on IDERA products to optimize business data and take advantage of new business opportunities. IDERA is a division of Idera, Inc. To learn more, visit https://www.idera.com/.
Kirsten Baumann
IDERA (an Idera, Inc. company)
+1 512-744-4711
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn