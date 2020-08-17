Audit Advisory for Tuesday, August 18, 2020

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.
The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, August 18, 2020.
Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. An asterisk (*) indicates if an audit report includes findings for recovery and a plus sign (+) indicates a performance audit.
Adams
Jefferson Township
Ashland
Clear Creek Fire District
Ashtabula
Ashtabula County Metroparks
Windsor Township
Athens
Athens County Soil and Water Conservation District
Auglaize
City of Wapakoneta
Butler
City of Trenton
Clermont
Village of Owensville
Columbiana
East Liverpool City School District
Hanover Township
Cuyahoga
City of Lakewood
City of North Olmsted
Cleveland Heights University Heights Public Library
Wings Academy 2 *
Fairfield
Berne Township
Fairfield County Transportation Improvement District
Franklin
Village of Urbancrest
Geauga
Russell Township Citizens' Park District (511)
Hamilton
City of Montgomery
Hamilton County Family and Children First Council
Harrison
Athens Township
Huron
Norwalk Township
Jackson
City of Wellston
Jefferson
Jefferson County
Logan
Village of Degraff *
Mahoning
Mahoning County
Miami
Forest Hill Union Cemetery
Muskingum
Zanesville Metropolitan Housing Authority
Perry
Village of Rendville
Portage
WVFD Joint Fire District
Putnam
Putnam County Schools Insurance Group
Richland
Richland County Transit Board
Ross
Jefferson Township
Springfield Township
Sandusky
City of Fremont
Summit
Boston Township
City of Hudson
City of Norton
Southwest Summit Council of Governments
Trumbull
City of Hubbard
Warren
Warren County Convention and Visitors Bureau
Williams
Florence Township
Wyandot
Village of Nevada
A full copy of each report will be available online.
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
