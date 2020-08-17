Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Tuesday, August 18, 2020

 

For Immediate Release:                                                      

August 17, 2020                                                                   

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, August 18, 2020

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, August 18, 2020.

Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. An asterisk (*) indicates if an audit report includes findings for recovery and a plus sign (+) indicates a performance audit.

 

 

 

 

 Adams

Jefferson Township

  

 

  

 Ashland

Clear Creek Fire District

  

 

  

 Ashtabula

Ashtabula County Metroparks

  

 

  

Windsor Township

  

 

  

 Athens

Athens County Soil and Water Conservation District

  

 

  

 Auglaize

City of Wapakoneta

  

 

  

 Butler

City of Trenton

  

 

  

 Clermont

Village of Owensville

  

 

  

 Columbiana

East Liverpool City School District

  

 

  

Hanover Township

  

 

  

 Cuyahoga

City of Lakewood

  

 

  

City of North Olmsted

  

 

  

Cleveland Heights University Heights Public Library

  

 

  

Wings Academy 2 *

  

 

  

 Fairfield

Berne Township

  

 

  

Fairfield County Transportation Improvement District

  

 

  

 Franklin

 

  

 

  

Village of Urbancrest

  

 

  

 Geauga

Russell Township Citizens' Park District (511)

  

 

  

 Hamilton

City of Montgomery

  

 

  

Hamilton County Family and Children First Council

  

 

  

 Harrison

Athens Township

  

 

  

 Huron

Norwalk Township

  

 

  

 Jackson

City of Wellston

  

 

  

 Jefferson

Jefferson County

  

 

  

 Logan

Village of Degraff *

  

 

  

 Mahoning

Mahoning County

  

 

  

 Miami

Forest Hill Union Cemetery

  

 

  

 Muskingum

Zanesville Metropolitan Housing Authority

  

 

  

 Perry

Village of Rendville

  

 

  

 Portage

WVFD Joint Fire District

  

 

  

 Putnam

Putnam County Schools Insurance Group

  

 

  

 Richland

Richland County Transit Board

  

 

  

 Ross

Jefferson Township

  

 

  

Springfield Township

  

 

  

 Sandusky

City of Fremont

  

 

  

 Summit

Boston Township

  

 

  

City of Hudson

  

 

  

City of Norton

  

 

  

Southwest Summit Council of Governments

  

 

  

 Trumbull

City of Hubbard

  

 

  

 Warren

Warren County Convention and Visitors Bureau

  

 

  

 Williams

Florence Township

  

 

  

 Wyandot

Village of Nevada

  

 

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

(614) 644-1111

 

