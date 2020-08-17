For Immediate Release:

August 17, 2020

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, August 18, 2020

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, August 18, 2020.

Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. An asterisk (*) indicates if an audit report includes findings for recovery and a plus sign (+) indicates a performance audit.

Adams Jefferson Township Ashland Clear Creek Fire District Ashtabula Ashtabula County Metroparks Windsor Township Athens Athens County Soil and Water Conservation District Auglaize City of Wapakoneta Butler City of Trenton Clermont Village of Owensville Columbiana East Liverpool City School District Hanover Township Cuyahoga City of Lakewood City of North Olmsted Cleveland Heights University Heights Public Library Wings Academy 2 * Fairfield Berne Township Fairfield County Transportation Improvement District Franklin Village of Urbancrest Geauga Russell Township Citizens' Park District (511) Hamilton City of Montgomery Hamilton County Family and Children First Council Harrison Athens Township Huron Norwalk Township Jackson City of Wellston Jefferson Jefferson County Logan Village of Degraff * Mahoning Mahoning County Miami Forest Hill Union Cemetery Muskingum Zanesville Metropolitan Housing Authority Perry Village of Rendville Portage WVFD Joint Fire District Putnam Putnam County Schools Insurance Group Richland Richland County Transit Board Ross Jefferson Township Springfield Township Sandusky City of Fremont Summit Boston Township City of Hudson City of Norton Southwest Summit Council of Governments Trumbull City of Hubbard Warren Warren County Convention and Visitors Bureau Williams Florence Township Wyandot Village of Nevada

A full copy of each report will be available online.

