Lake & Lark Releases Harvest Hues Fall Collection

Lake & Lark Releases Harvest Hues Line of Stud Earrings to add Style, Color and fun to Fall Wardrobes

Stud earrings are incredibly popular right now because they don't get caught on masks, so I created a stunning collection that incorporates sparkle, style and all the prettiest Fall colors.” — Sara Frasz

KALAMAZOO, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Designer Sara Frasz from Lake & Lark is releasing the brand new Harvest Hues Collection, and each product will be individually made by the designer herself. Harvest Hues will be released on August 25, 2020.

Lake & Lark is known for helping women feel pretty so they can go about their day with confidence no matter what they have planned.

Customers that love variety are in for a treat because the company is always busy creating new lines of earrings to suit the seasons and occasions. Any customer looking for exceptional jewelry is invited to browse through the existing product lines and they are sure to find something they love.

The Harvest Hues collection will be exclusively sold on the website lakeandlark.com where the limited products are scheduled to sell out by the end of the season.

The earrings are designed to showcase the most coveted Fall colors.

Several products come in mustard yellow, sage, olive green, rust, wine and burnt orange to capitalize on today’s seasonal trends.

Some earrings are made from lightweight glass and resin which means they're comfortable to wear, easy to keep clean and the stud style means they won’t get caught on your mask.

Each individual earring set has its own name. A few examples are:

Harvest Hues Exclusive Collectors Set

Wine Succulents

Sunflower Field

Olive You

Floral Fantasy

The Harvest Hues Collection ranges in price from $8 to $20.

Sara is excited to welcome her fans to her new handmade product line collection they’ve been requesting.

CONTACT INFO

For more information about the Harvest Hues Collection or for an interview with Sara, please write to info@lakeandlark.com. Media high-res photos available upon request.

About Lake & Lark

Sara started designing earrings after she was faced with a very real problem. Many of the earrings she purchased were too heavy and irritated her sensitive ears. After several years of creating earrings by hand, Sara’s products started gaining notoriety amongst the jewelry industry due to their lightweight and hypoallergenic nature. Sara donates a portion of the proceeds of each sale to Crohn’s & Colitis Research.