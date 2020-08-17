Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
$420K grant awarded to Conshohocken sewer renovation project

PHILADELPHIA — August 17, 2020 — State Senator Vincent Hughes (D-Philadelphia/Montgomery) announced that the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) had awarded $423,175 to the Borough of Conshohocken Borough Authority for the final phase of its rehabilitation of the Regional Sanitary Sewer Interceptor. 

“This grant will help finalize Conshohocken’s efforts to repair the water infrastructure and protect its residents,” Sen. Hughes said. “I am pleased that this funding program available to help ensure properly functioning water systems across the commonwealth. The CFA has been instrumental in ensuring this renovation project was completed and I thank Gov. Tom Wolf and his administration for helping ensure the work was done through these grants.” 

The $497,853 rehabilitation project includes installation of new pipe that will ease excessive inflow and infiltration and allow the sewer system to operate more efficiently for Conshohocken, West Conshohocken and Plymouth Township residents. The grant was administered as a part of the Pennsylvania Small Water and Sewer Program. The program provides for activities to assist with the construction, improvement, expansion, or rehabilitation or repair of a water supply or sanitary sewer system. 

