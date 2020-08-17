Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
SEVERAL MAJOR STARS CIRCLING JEFERY LEVY'S "ZIGGY E."

Dr. Levy: "Not sure who is going to star in this, but I promise it will be the most interesting and ambitious film in my 40 year career."

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, USA, August 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Several major Global stars are circling inde auteur Jefery Levy's new film "Ziggy E." The film is being cast by casting director Mary Jo Slater. When asked about the film Dr. Levy had this to stay: "Although we are making pay/play offers now, we are not going to shoot the film until both cast and crew can be
properly vaccinated, hopefully early 2021. I am kinda amazed by the incredible response to the script and the quality of actors that want to meet (via social distance) on this. Not sure at this point who is going to star in this (there is a BIG cast), but I have a strong feeling it is going to be the most interesting and
ambitious feature film in my 40 (forty) year career..."

